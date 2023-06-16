Linux 1.8.92 Update

Hello!

As some of you know, there was an issue that prevented us from updating the Linux build to 1.8.92. We've finally managed to fix this, and the native Linux version is now the same build as the Windows version. There should now be no more problems connecting and playing CO-OP mode between these systems. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.

PS If you've been using Proton to play the game on Linux & Steam Deck - there's no need to change anything as it should work just as well as the native Steam Linux Runtime version ːsteamthumbsupː

Enjoy the game!

Awesome Games Studio Team