Staff Support station power stuck fix

This fix for Staff Support station Level1 power zones.
If you not be in this level - no need fix.
If you already has last save on this level and stuck (no power at all station) please update you save file
Save file path: C:\Users\<youWindowsUserName>\AppData\LocalLow\BlackAngleGames\ColdDepth\Saves
Open last playerd save profile and find this field: "GUID": "20741572-500c-48ee-ae6e-f6f00063734a"
Please remove ids bellow from ActivePowerZonesIds
cf08bf0b-0af0-4836-a0a6-3e08c80c5ca8,
4c544800-e707-458f-b153-5554c5883c36,
9a790f27-4293-4e88-963a-27d74453646d,
dfe7baf8-8714-4e03-b6c0-26008b2e3826,
47225168-62dc-4544-bb41-5f93d9724ed7,
cc0c7e39-83da-466a-aba2-9d424ec00c3e,
638b9196-3f53-4f9c-92d4-8ccfacddc43b,
b790341a-2ec0-4323-bd9f-657436260d48,
1d4026b8-74c8-4c17-a6f4-8a04021d50f2,
657ce777-9948-49b3-b645-ea5a35cc1af5,
cef8b857-a715-4dff-93fe-186e0382211e,
be5f119c-98c0-46ef-88ca-0400879bb29f,
14ab6c0c-5983-4116-9cd2-c67b71e0500f,
b1609104-92a9-4be3-a8d7-fab8e0d64732,
c5810c4d-ee3a-478d-ab23-553b6a2b0a39,
c4bd18da-3e12-427a-a534-db21dffc2323,
6d6a1abf-6686-4412-9d42-83f471057e48,
9f2543f7-81a5-45f8-89f1-13f5e7d0ff4a
Save profile file. Start the game and load saved profile.
Sorry for the inconvenience.
