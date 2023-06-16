Staff Support station power stuck fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11489431 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This fix for Staff Support station Level1 power zones.

If you not be in this level - no need fix.

If you already has last save on this level and stuck (no power at all station) please update you save file

Save file path: C:\Users\<youWindowsUserName>\AppData\LocalLow\BlackAngleGames\ColdDepth\Saves

Open last playerd save profile and find this field: "GUID": "20741572-500c-48ee-ae6e-f6f00063734a"

Please remove ids bellow from ActivePowerZonesIds

cf08bf0b-0af0-4836-a0a6-3e08c80c5ca8,

4c544800-e707-458f-b153-5554c5883c36,

9a790f27-4293-4e88-963a-27d74453646d,

dfe7baf8-8714-4e03-b6c0-26008b2e3826,

47225168-62dc-4544-bb41-5f93d9724ed7,

cc0c7e39-83da-466a-aba2-9d424ec00c3e,

638b9196-3f53-4f9c-92d4-8ccfacddc43b,

b790341a-2ec0-4323-bd9f-657436260d48,

1d4026b8-74c8-4c17-a6f4-8a04021d50f2,

657ce777-9948-49b3-b645-ea5a35cc1af5,

cef8b857-a715-4dff-93fe-186e0382211e,

be5f119c-98c0-46ef-88ca-0400879bb29f,

14ab6c0c-5983-4116-9cd2-c67b71e0500f,

b1609104-92a9-4be3-a8d7-fab8e0d64732,

c5810c4d-ee3a-478d-ab23-553b6a2b0a39,

c4bd18da-3e12-427a-a534-db21dffc2323,

6d6a1abf-6686-4412-9d42-83f471057e48,

9f2543f7-81a5-45f8-89f1-13f5e7d0ff4a

Save profile file. Start the game and load saved profile.

Sorry for the inconvenience.