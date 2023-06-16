Patch release: Restored achievements, fixed game speed

This patch release comes with two fixes:

Fixed game speed

Before this patch you could make the game faster or slower by changing your monitor refresh rate. Now the update loop runs at a fixed 60fps regardless of monitor refresh rate. Everything visual will still look smoother if you play at 120/144hz or choppier if you play at 30hz, but the game will never speed up or slow down.

Thanks to Archy, elnachoLV and yagueano1 from the Pichon Speedrunning community on Discord for finding and reporting the bug. This looked like an engine limitation but eventually a way to fix it was found.

Restored achievements

The previous version of Pichon was missing the Steamworks integrations, therefore being unable to show the overlay, as well as trigger achievements. This release fixes both issues.

Thanks to FluffyFeLuca from our Discord community for reporting and testing.