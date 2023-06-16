Propeller Cat Plushie

Introducing the Propeller Cat plush, the furriest feline aviator to ever grace the fantastical world of Dungeon Defenders! This gravity-defying kitty is the purr-fect companion for any aspiring defender. With its adorably science defying propeller backpack and sorrow-filled face of one cursed with knowledge, the Propeller Cat is ready to whisk you away on an airborne adventure.

Each plush comes with an exclusive in-game back cosmetic!

Propeller cat is available for a limited time only, get yours today before he flies into the cosmos!

How it works:

Makeship launches the campaign on their site.

During a limited time, the fans can go and support the campaign.

If the campaign gets 100% funded, the plushie is guaranteed for production but if a campaign doesn't reach 100% during the campaign time, the supporters get their money back.

To claim your in-game propeller backpack and cute plush today, go to the link below

This plush is available for the next 21 days ONLY. It will not be available for purchase again afterwards. The propeller backpack will be limited to this promotion as well