Smushi Come Home update for 16 June 2023

A few more smaller fixes in patch 1.0.5.3

Smushi Come Home update for 16 June 2023 · Build 11489141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The next hotfix fixes a few more issues you reported on discord or here on Steam:

  • Fixed softlock spot in the Level 3 cave exit
  • Made it so you can't accidentally exit the mini area in Level 3 anymore
  • Fixed issue with crystals not saving in level 3
  • Updated collision with water lotus plant in level 3
  • fixed acorn hole bug when doing the glider challenge
  • Fixed capybara softlock when saving and quitting while doing diver challenge
  • fixed softlocks with lighting incense in Level 3
  • Updated capybara dismounting to prevent player from dismounting out of island boundaries
  • Few small polishes with player pausing

Hope that helps those of you who reported these bugs! :)

Hope you have a great weekend!
Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

Changed files in this update

