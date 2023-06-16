A few more smaller fixes in patch 1.0.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11489141 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

The next hotfix fixes a few more issues you reported on discord or here on Steam:

Fixed softlock spot in the Level 3 cave exit

Made it so you can't accidentally exit the mini area in Level 3 anymore

Fixed issue with crystals not saving in level 3

Updated collision with water lotus plant in level 3

fixed acorn hole bug when doing the glider challenge

Fixed capybara softlock when saving and quitting while doing diver challenge

fixed softlocks with lighting incense in Level 3

Updated capybara dismounting to prevent player from dismounting out of island boundaries

Few small polishes with player pausing

Hope that helps those of you who reported these bugs! :)

Hope you have a great weekend!

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion