A few more smaller fixes in patch 1.0.5.3

The next hotfix fixes a few more issues you reported on discord or here on Steam:
- Fixed softlock spot in the Level 3 cave exit
- Made it so you can't accidentally exit the mini area in Level 3 anymore
- Fixed issue with crystals not saving in level 3
- Updated collision with water lotus plant in level 3
- fixed acorn hole bug when doing the glider challenge
- Fixed capybara softlock when saving and quitting while doing diver challenge
- fixed softlocks with lighting incense in Level 3
- Updated capybara dismounting to prevent player from dismounting out of island boundaries
- Few small polishes with player pausing
Hope that helps those of you who reported these bugs! :)
Hope you have a great weekend!
Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion
Changed files in this update