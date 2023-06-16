 Skip to content

Heaven Snakes update for 16 June 2023

1.3.0 (Early beta) 2023 update

Share · View all patches · Build 11489129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini map

  • Added minimap
  • It is easier for you to navigate in space
  • You can customize color of minimap in the game settings and save or reset it
  • You can turn off/on minimap in the game settings. It is enabled by default
  • In the future updates, the minimap will be updated and become more player-friendly

Performance update

  • Many optimizations have been made, in particular, the duration of server creation has been reduced

Other

  • Bug fixes
  • Updated player agreement

