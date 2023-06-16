1.3.0 (Early beta) 2023 update

Mini map
- Added minimap
- It is easier for you to navigate in space
- You can customize color of minimap in the game settings and save or reset it
- You can turn off/on minimap in the game settings. It is enabled by default
- In the future updates, the minimap will be updated and become more player-friendly
Performance update
- Many optimizations have been made, in particular, the duration of server creation has been reduced
Other
- Bug fixes
- Updated player agreement
Changed files in this update