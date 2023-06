Share · View all patches · Build 11489112 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 16:06:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Reagents!

We have implemented a fix in this small hotfix patch for a crash that some players were experiencing when skipping videos, most notably for the Reagent release video.

Catch you all in the Sleep Room...