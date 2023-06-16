Update 0.5.4

New Perks: Cool Offense, Cool Support and Cool Special

These perks will reduce skill cooldowns for any currently equipped skills in that particular category

The effect stacks if the player is holding both a primary and secondary weapon with the same perk!

For now these are exclusive to weapons from the Nazuna Group, although an as-yet unreleased manufacturer may also gain access to them in the future

New Perk: Zapper Enemies damaged by the weapon will have a chance to chain static damage to other nearby enemies

Look for Zheng and Kadru weapons to try out this new form of crowd-control

New Perk: Megaton This perk increases the blast radius for explosive weapons including Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers

It can be found on explosive weapons from the Chatka Collective and AzTek