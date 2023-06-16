 Skip to content

Solar Purge update for 16 June 2023

Update 0.5.4

Build 11489059

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.4

Weapon Perks

  • New Perks: Cool Offense, Cool Support and Cool Special

    • These perks will reduce skill cooldowns for any currently equipped skills in that particular category

    • The effect stacks if the player is holding both a primary and secondary weapon with the same perk!

    • For now these are exclusive to weapons from the Nazuna Group, although an as-yet unreleased manufacturer may also gain access to them in the future

    • New Perk: Zapper

      • Enemies damaged by the weapon will have a chance to chain static damage to other nearby enemies
      • Look for Zheng and Kadru weapons to try out this new form of crowd-control

    • New Perk: Megaton

      • This perk increases the blast radius for explosive weapons including Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers
      • It can be found on explosive weapons from the Chatka Collective and AzTek

    • Manufacturer Perk Rebalance

      • All of the perks have been adjusted depending on Manufacturer to provide players with unique and strategic options:
      • AzTek weapons have new incendiary potential across the board and other various new perks
      • Chatka weapon libraries now all have the ability to damage Bots and Bugs as intended, while explosives can potentially cover a much larger AOE
      • Kadru drops are now much more chaotic with the ability to roll almost any non-specialty perk, sometimes matching up into highly synergized combos and sometimes…not
      • Nazuna weapon perk libraries have been totally redesigned to help players with a Skill-heavy playstyle (much of their old perk library has been folded into Olorun)
      • Olorun weapon libraries have all gained the potential to improve critical hit chance and have more highly curated and synergized perks on a per-weapon basis (this comes at the cost of ammo-expanding perks of all kinds, which have been removed from the Manufacturer)
      • Wolf weapons that were not previously allowing for Bot Damage or Full Auto are now able to roll those perks as intended
      • Zheng weapons were not able to roll Beast Damage on most weapons but this has now been fixed; their entire family of primary weapons now also has access to Brawler and Zapper to promote their close-quarters playstyle

Holochamber

  • Reduced intensity of some spotlights in Titus Holochamber

General Updates and Fixes

  • Gameplay

    • Adjusted the collision handling for spawning for players
    • Adjusted the player start locations in all Holochamber maps
    • Fixed an issue preventing Character Stats (Offense, Support, Special) from being restored properly to the character when loading a save file
    • Added lights to interactive console desks
    • Fixed security gate logic for locking
    • Player Skills have been updated to use and display the correct categories (Offense, Support, Special)
    • Triple Shot Weapon Perk now fires ancillary projectiles without bullet spread
    • Reduced poison dart trap audio volume

  • Lockjaw Mining

    • Updated minimap

  • Titus

    • Updated some character dialogue for clarity and improved readability
    • Fixed an issue causing Tych’s helmet and gear to receive unintended decal materials
    • Slightly adjusted the transition point into the Northern Cave by Site 4

  • Oterion

    • New minimap for Wetlands

  • Oterion Lost City

    • Updated the music with a new percussion track starting in the Grassy Clearing!
    • Fixed a collision issue near the start where players could get stuck behind tree roots

  • Oterion Ruined Sanctum

    • All-new music throughout the level!
    • Minimap is now available for the entirety of the level!
    • Updated the Outer Sanctum miniboss room with new and improved artwork
    • Fixed several issues in the Antechamber and the Outer Court where the player could get outside the bounds of the map
    • Solved a long-standing issue where open doors would still display the button prompt to “Open” when the player crossed the threshold
    • Updated floor collision at the start of the Combat Path and Puzzle Path where some players could get stuck / be forced to dodge roll
    • Fixed minor art and collision issues
    • Added mysterious new cutscenes both before and after the miniboss encounter

  • Oterion Guardian Sanctum

    • Added a Minimap
    • Fixed a bug that was keeping Dr. Hadley’s dialogue from appearing

