Update 0.5.4

v0.5.4
Weapon Perks
New Perks: Cool Offense, Cool Support and Cool Special
These perks will reduce skill cooldowns for any currently equipped skills in that particular category
The effect stacks if the player is holding both a primary and secondary weapon with the same perk!
For now these are exclusive to weapons from the Nazuna Group, although an as-yet unreleased manufacturer may also gain access to them in the future
New Perk: Zapper
- Enemies damaged by the weapon will have a chance to chain static damage to other nearby enemies
- Look for Zheng and Kadru weapons to try out this new form of crowd-control
New Perk: Megaton
- This perk increases the blast radius for explosive weapons including Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers
- It can be found on explosive weapons from the Chatka Collective and AzTek
Manufacturer Perk Rebalance
- All of the perks have been adjusted depending on Manufacturer to provide players with unique and strategic options:
- AzTek weapons have new incendiary potential across the board and other various new perks
- Chatka weapon libraries now all have the ability to damage Bots and Bugs as intended, while explosives can potentially cover a much larger AOE
- Kadru drops are now much more chaotic with the ability to roll almost any non-specialty perk, sometimes matching up into highly synergized combos and sometimes…not
- Nazuna weapon perk libraries have been totally redesigned to help players with a Skill-heavy playstyle (much of their old perk library has been folded into Olorun)
- Olorun weapon libraries have all gained the potential to improve critical hit chance and have more highly curated and synergized perks on a per-weapon basis (this comes at the cost of ammo-expanding perks of all kinds, which have been removed from the Manufacturer)
- Wolf weapons that were not previously allowing for Bot Damage or Full Auto are now able to roll those perks as intended
- Zheng weapons were not able to roll Beast Damage on most weapons but this has now been fixed; their entire family of primary weapons now also has access to Brawler and Zapper to promote their close-quarters playstyle
Holochamber
- Reduced intensity of some spotlights in Titus Holochamber
General Updates and Fixes
Gameplay
- Adjusted the collision handling for spawning for players
- Adjusted the player start locations in all Holochamber maps
- Fixed an issue preventing Character Stats (Offense, Support, Special) from being restored properly to the character when loading a save file
- Added lights to interactive console desks
- Fixed security gate logic for locking
- Player Skills have been updated to use and display the correct categories (Offense, Support, Special)
- Triple Shot Weapon Perk now fires ancillary projectiles without bullet spread
- Reduced poison dart trap audio volume
Lockjaw Mining
- Updated minimap
Titus
- Updated some character dialogue for clarity and improved readability
- Fixed an issue causing Tych’s helmet and gear to receive unintended decal materials
- Slightly adjusted the transition point into the Northern Cave by Site 4
Oterion
- New minimap for Wetlands
Oterion Lost City
- Updated the music with a new percussion track starting in the Grassy Clearing!
- Fixed a collision issue near the start where players could get stuck behind tree roots
Oterion Ruined Sanctum
- All-new music throughout the level!
- Minimap is now available for the entirety of the level!
- Updated the Outer Sanctum miniboss room with new and improved artwork
- Fixed several issues in the Antechamber and the Outer Court where the player could get outside the bounds of the map
- Solved a long-standing issue where open doors would still display the button prompt to “Open” when the player crossed the threshold
- Updated floor collision at the start of the Combat Path and Puzzle Path where some players could get stuck / be forced to dodge roll
- Fixed minor art and collision issues
- Added mysterious new cutscenes both before and after the miniboss encounter
Oterion Guardian Sanctum
- Added a Minimap
- Fixed a bug that was keeping Dr. Hadley’s dialogue from appearing
