Hey yall,

this update contains the updated boss 3 fight with new mechanics and boss modules!

If you're wondering why boss 3 comes before boss 2:

We were stuck on redesigning boss 2, but had a solid idea for boss 3, so we worked on that first.

During the refactoring process we found an issue present in the controller that checks if your inputs are timed correctly. If any peripheral device of your PC was sending an active input signal for any type of input during the time frame where input would be considered valid it will record it as a failed input attempt even if the input provided is not even a movement related key.

After fixing this issue the movement mechanics felt way easier to handle and were much more forgiving.

Additionally if you don't enjoy rhythm games at all there is now a new boss module that turns the movement mechanic into a queue where you can simply queue up actions which will then be executed on consecutive beats. There is no other penalty for using this boss module except that it takes up one slot.

Please let us know what you think of the rework!

Changelog

New Stuff

added 7 boss modules to Boss 3

added telegraphs to Boss 3

added sprite selector to AI window builder

added AI action 'Window: Set Sprite'

Changes

refactored Boss 3

missing a beat is less punishing [Boss 3]

particles in Boss 3 fight scale their amount based on your effects quality setting

Fixes

fixed typo in exotic experiment help page

fixed activating acrobatic plugin with 'S' key not working (Boss 1)

__

