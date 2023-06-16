《穿梭世界》Update Version 2.0.4

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:
Update Log Version 2.0.4
Add:
Constructor equipment: can synthesize basic industrial parts.
New level 3 technology, detailed information can be opened and viewed in the center
Add several synthetic formulas.
Adjustment:
Adjust some object synthesis formulas, and other UI parts
Repair:
Fixed the underlying logic
Fixed bug for adding items to backpack
Other bugs to be fixed
Shuttle World Development Group
