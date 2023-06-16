《穿梭世界》Update Version 2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11488894 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, thank you for your support of "Shuttle World". We will continue to improve the game. Thank you. The following is the content of this update:

Update Log Version 2.0.4

Add:

Constructor equipment: can synthesize basic industrial parts.

New level 3 technology, detailed information can be opened and viewed in the center

Add several synthetic formulas.

Adjustment:

Adjust some object synthesis formulas, and other UI parts

Repair:

Fixed the underlying logic

Fixed bug for adding items to backpack

Other bugs to be fixed

Shuttle World Development Group