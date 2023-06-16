 Skip to content

Combine And Conquer update for 16 June 2023

Version 0.5.4

Version 0.5.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.5.4 with focus on performance improvements is now available
https://buckmartin.de/combine-and-conquer/2023-06-16-v0.5.4.html

