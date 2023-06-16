 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Katana-Ra: Shinobi Rising update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix Patch 1.12 - The Visibility Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 11488873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon all

Updated
  • Buildings now correctly fade out when the camera is blocked by them. Trees are still pending the same treatment, but buildings were the main issue. This mainly applies to people playing with controllers.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2160041 Depot 2160041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2160042 Depot 2160042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link