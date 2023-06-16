Hotfix Patch 1.12 - The Visibility Fix

Good afternoon all
Updated
- Buildings now correctly fade out when the camera is blocked by them. Trees are still pending the same treatment, but buildings were the main issue. This mainly applies to people playing with controllers.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Good afternoon all
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update