V0.24 Release!

V0.24 is now available! Katie is back after a couple of updates of no new content, while Meg has taken a break from getting content this update. Don't worry, she'll be back next update!

For everyone else, there's new story scenes, as well as new animations, new secret images, new photoshoots and one of the most highly requested features has made it to the game: The ability to go to sleep with Amber at night!

I had a lot of requests for more animated scenes too, so I've added four new ones to this update. Including one repeatable one for Katie!

Changelog: