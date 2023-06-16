Update to v.1.5.2.0 - PUBLIC STAGE !

Share · View all patches · Build 11488863 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 14:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello village elders!

Another small update for the Public Stage with particle effects for various actions in the game, bug fixes, small fences, etc. As well as the possibility to make bandits and animals more dangerous (or vice versa).

Well, let's get to work!

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so here is a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Medieval Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right Click on Medieval Dynasty there.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field:

MedievalStaging

Press CHECK CODE

Use the drop down and select “release_build_staging”. This is the public stage.

Press Close

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR LIVE VERSION SAVES GAME BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

Just in case something goes awry!

Saves can be found here:

AppData > Local > Medieval_Dynasty > Saved > SaveGames

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” albeit they’re not betas, so do not be too confused!

3D view of equipped player character and mount.

Game customization now has separate parameters for animals and bandits’ statistics (damage and health).

Three small new fences.

Butterflies, Bees, Moths, Flies, Dragonflies, Fireflies, Ants, Firebugs.

Particle effects for collecting herbs, mushrooms, sticks, stones.

Particle effect of falling leaves from deciduous trees.

Particle effect of falling conifer cones.

Particle effect of campfire, responding to wind strength and direction.

Particle effect of torch, responding to wind strength and direction.

Particle effect of smoke, responding to wind strength and direction.

Particle effect of dust in building interiors.

Particle effects of sowing and fertilisation.

Particle effect for cutting down trees.

Particle effect of collecting nest contents.

Particle effect of collecting manure.

Particle effect for threshing.

Particle effect for flour milling.

Particle effects for herbalist work.

Plates in the mines had the names of the villages.

Flying trees.

Bandits raining from the sky.

Geese in the nest go through the floor (after skipping a day or season).

Sometimes geese "flutter" while sleeping.