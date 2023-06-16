Patch v1.11
Bug Fixes
- Continued Inventory improvements.
- The assembly bench will now always know the correct weapon state, no matter how often you remove and replace the weapon.
- When aiming at the weapon on the assembly bench to strike, the entire weapon will now allow the bar animation to play and assembly to proceed, instead of one possibly quite small component.
- Assembly bench scores have been tightened so stopping the bar more than 1/3 away from the target rewards the minimum score of 5% for that strike.
- Crystal ore node collision has been greatly simplified, which should prevent mine picks or shards getting stuck while mining.
- Mining nodes now start with a random amount of ore to mine (resetting each time you reenter the mine), with crystal nodes holding about 1/3 of metal nodes on average.
- The game will no longer allow more than 3 customers in the world at a time. At the daily spawn timer, if more than 3 customers are present for any reason, all customers not actively in the field or returning with a reward will be told to leave immediately.
- While the crozius mace head no longer forges into a huge mess, its unique shape makes it extremely difficult to forge. More work is needed here.
Ongoing Work
- Bringing the Banner Officer, Quartermaster, and smelter in line with the inventory system
- Creation of a lore book/smithing manual to provide greater clarity around game mechanics.
Changed files in this update