The Storm location has been reworked in this update.
The first thing you'll notice is multiple backgrounds instead of the one before. Basically, they differ only in color palette. Next, we added small static debris, which makes it easy to evaluate the vector and speed of movement. Last but not least, each burst of the storm now not only casts shadows, but also illuminates enemies, platforms, and even the boss.
Blast-off update for 16 June 2023
Storm location reworked
