 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blast-off update for 16 June 2023

Storm location reworked

Share · View all patches · Build 11488627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Storm location has been reworked in this update.
The first thing you'll notice is multiple backgrounds instead of the one before. Basically, they differ only in color palette. Next, we added small static debris, which makes it easy to evaluate the vector and speed of movement. Last but not least, each burst of the storm now not only casts shadows, but also illuminates enemies, platforms, and even the boss.

Changed files in this update

Blast-off Content Depot 391141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link