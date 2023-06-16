0.4.2 | Patch Notes - Improved Weapon Sounds & More!

Sker Islanders, we've been listening to all of your feedback and so this week we've introduced new improvements to the weapon sounds in game. We'd love to know what you think!
Plus, if you've been encountering some bugs, see below for the issues that our team have fixed up.
Sker Ritual
Patch v.0.4.2 - 16/06/2023
UPGRADES AND CHANGES
- Improved sounds on multiple weapons & miracles
- Added a counter to display how many cosmetics are unlocked per type
ISSUE FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing traps spawned by Abrahams during the boss fight to not explode if you're playing online and not the host
- Fixed a bug causing the player camera to lock out
- Fixed a bug causing players to not receive the "Fast Food" achievement
- Fixed a bug causing some players to be stuck on the loading screens
- Fixed a bug causing spell increase buffs to not work on enemies which are immune to Staggers
Please do also see our list of known issues here.
Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
