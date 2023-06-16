 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 16 June 2023

June 16 V0.3.13 Update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 11488547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Bug Fix 】

  1. Fixed some crashes

【 Additions and adjustments 】

  1. Added simple operation guide for vampires

2, optimized the display of blood strips, now in the case of relatively high blood volume will not be stuck

  1. Add 10 sets of female disciples

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963041 Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link