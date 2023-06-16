June 16 V0.3.13 Update announcement

【Bug Fix 】
- Fixed some crashes
【 Additions and adjustments 】
- Added simple operation guide for vampires
2, optimized the display of blood strips, now in the case of relatively high blood volume will not be stuck
- Add 10 sets of female disciples
