Steam Daily Deal - 30%

Share · View all patches · Build 11488531 · Last edited 20 June 2023 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Generals, take command during some of the engrossing battles of WW2!

💥 Get 30% OFF Total Tank Generals NOW as part of the Steam Daily Deal.

Thanks Valve 🫡

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1770050/Total_Tank_Generals/