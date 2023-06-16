 Skip to content

Tactical Vengeance: Play The Games update for 16 June 2023

Battle Strength Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hello, we hope you are all well and have summer and sun where you are. If you haven't, we wish you a wonderful day anyway.

We will present our next Map for the game, called Battle Strength. Below is a brief description of the map.

New Map has been added to the game and ready to be played! The new Map contains lots of Performance, but you can as always change and lower the graphic settings to get better Performance.

The new Map called Battle Strength is streets where you have to fight. You can find Sniper placed, and discover the Streets.

The new Map is medium in size, but large enough to move around between streets. There are several different small parks, as well as a small industrial building that you can enter.

Dev Upgrade#3 is expected to be ready next week, more will be announced when finally ready.

We hope that you will welcome the new Map.

That's all for today, have a wonderful day.

MT Games Interactive Team

