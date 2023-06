Share · View all patches · Build 11488457 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 13:39:18 UTC by Wendy

Game Version 0.7.1

Update Notes:

New Level - Boss Level:

Face off against a security robot that guards confidential data and hinders players' investigation of the Reassembly Lab. Work together to defeat it!

Sound Effects Added:

Various objects in the game now have accompanying sound effects.

Bug Fixes:

Train system update.

Adjustments made to the trigger range of level triggers.