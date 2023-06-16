Solstice Event is live!

A Solstice is occuring the Realm! Common folk pay tributes to the Gods and hope for rich crops and good luck in return. Nothing's stopping you for participating as well, though!

Collect Embers and invest them into any of the 4 Jars that are accessible through the event Jar on the main game screen to gain temporary bonuses to various resources.

Starting from July 16th and up to August 1st an Event will be active that includes collection of embers and paying tributes in exchange for bonuses, with a small gift and a buff to Runes gained to top it off!

Meanwhile, we have updated the client to version 1.42.0 - the reworked Buff system is online, making Buffs more powerful the more you use them. Scales of Appraisal now also grant a bonus to Experiment and Crafting efficiency, and some other less noticeable changes. Check it out!

Come join us for the celebration!