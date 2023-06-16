It's online now!

Dear players, the wait is finally over! "A Summer Encounter" is here to meet you all!

In "A Summer Encounter," you will witness our reflections and efforts in response to the feedback we received regarding voice acting, content, and other issues. We hope to surprise you with the results!

The road ahead is long, but luckily, it is filled with colorful scenery. The only thing that remains unchanged is our original intention and steadfastness in creating a PC-exclusive buyout game. Our only desire is to accompany you on this journey for a long time...

The path may be challenging, but the diverse landscapes make it worthwhile. We hope that you will be pleasantly surprised by what "A Summer Encounter" has to offer.

Over 150,000 words of sequel text

Over 1,000 lines of dual male protagonist voice acting

Over 15+ beautifully animated CG images

Numerous side quests and endings

We invite you to explore and discover everything it has to offer. Lastly, please continue to support our release of "A Summer Encounter"!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2425050/Blind/