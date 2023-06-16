 Skip to content

Universal Enemies update for 16 June 2023

Update 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mouse cursor during story playback
  • When the cursor is released from the icon, the selection is canceled to reduce erroneous operation.
  • The mouse cursor is now hidden when operating the controller on the story screen.
Option setting tab switching with LR button
  • Changed so that tab selection can be switched with the controller's LR button on the option setting screen.
Fixed typos in scenarios
  • Fixed that Helen's dialogue was written as a researcher in Scenario 1-8.

If the mouse cursor is not used during story playback, it will no longer appear, improving the sense of immersion and improving operability on the option screen.

Changed files in this update

