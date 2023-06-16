Add a game mode called long hang mode, which defaults to half hang mode. Old hang up players prefer a low explosive rate and slow upgrade gameplay. Everyone has different tastes and is free to choose
放置修仙世界 update for 16 June 2023
Add a long hang mode, suitable for players with very few operations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
