It's Our 2 Year Anniversary! NEW CLASS GIFT!

MARINES!!!

Get that ass of yours up from whatever it is you're doing and stop.

That's right, you heard me, stop whatever it is you are doing.

Whether that's in the middle of washing the dishes, whilst feeding a starving possum or if you are attending a mars peace conference.

It is that time once again... TO CELEBRATE!

You have been with us for another year! That's right, it is Red Solstice 2: Survivors 2nd Anniversary! yep. I know that's is longer that some celebrity marriages.

So of course we want to have a party, and how better to celebrate than to bring in the party people themselves - the Condatis Soldiers aka the Condatis Assault Class!

This lot KNOW how to party and you will now be able to 'party' with them in Skirmish mode.

Now some would say Condatis Soldiers are a liability - always running away, hoarding supplies, cracking jokes in the face of danger (sounds like me) - but honestly, this just sounds like my best buddy Rory after a night out on the town.

So think of it as having your own best buddy named Rory too!

Now the Condatis Soldiers come with the... well, most ABSOLUTE basics of military training. They can hold their breath when it rains a little, they can hold objects with just one hand and they can understand the simplest of instructions. Just for the love of Dog, do not give them a microwave meal to cook - that will be game over for all of us...

The frontline survival rates for these folk are around 20 minutes, but please don't go telling them that to their face. But if they do ask (sometimes they can start to think things), just tell them it's at least 47 to 49 years, but for some reason your friend Bob all of a sudden decided to retire to the countryside... yesterday. Rinse and repeat, insert new name. They never ask for their address...

So in a nutshell, this is what you lucky lucky people are getting!

Class: Condatis Assault

Suit: Modified Solstice Mark II

Pros: Light armor, large inventory of 8 slots, hybrid class

Cons: low life expectancy, basically target practice for those cheeky Howell-Barrex

SO HAPPY SECOND ANNIVERSARY MARINES!!

Keep doing us proud and keep fighting the good fight... AND NOW GET BACK TO MAIMING STROL!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/768520/Red_Solstice_2_Survivors/