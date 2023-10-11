WINDJAMMERS 2 - A MAJOR FREE DLC UPDATE JUST LAUNCHED TODAY!

WE’RE BACK WITH SOME GREAT NEWS!🎉

We wanted to take the time necessary to review all feedback collected since the game launch to answer the problems raised with concrete solutions. It took more time than expected, we did encounter difficulties but we never gave up on what players were asking and needed to enjoy the game to the fullest. We hope that the new major free update going live today will help everyone get aboard the Windjammers hype train!

After a year of dedicated hard work, the Windjammers 2 development team is thrilled to drop a NEW MAJOR and FREE update adding two new playable characters, new modes, and several online features including the long-awaited Lobbies, spectator mode, and full crossplay support.

MEET JAMMA GX03 AND ANNA SZALINSKI 🤖 🏋️

Jamma GX03 is a cutting-edge android powered by Flying Power League Federation major sponsor, Todemu. Thanks to her well-balanced power skills and incredible speed, she can challenge the best jammers on the court.

Anna Szalinski is an orphan raised in Poland. She first grew up in a company of circus performers before running away because of animal abuse she witnessed. The young and powerful weightlifter she became is determined to pursue her dream: to win the Flying Power League competition, and use her newfound position to defend wild animals mistreated in captivity.

LET’S PRACTICE! 🥏

Based on player feedback received when Windjammers 2 launched last year, we decided to add two new modes: Lessons and Practice, to help all players get started with Windjammers 2 mechanics.

Lessons is a How To Play mode, allowing jammers to learn all the moves, from the basics (lob, curved, slapshot, and drop shot) to the most advanced techniques (jumps, Super Shots, etc.).

The Practice mode will let you all jam the wind against the CPU while choosing the settings that suit you the best: force service, range of difficulty level, and more.

**

…LOBBIES & CROSSPLAY MAKING THEIR DEBUT TODAY!

**

This major free update could not just end here. The incredible development team behind Windjammers 2 also decided to work on highly requested online features that we’re proud to announce: Lobbies and full Crossplay are making their debut in Windjammers 2 starting today!

You can either join or create a lobby to play with friends, using a password and a variety of settings to challenge your jammin’ buddies.

Crossplay will allow the awesome people playing on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation to join Steam and Xbox jammers in fierce online matches.

Please note that the new online features require a total reset of the existing online rankings.

Grab your best outfit, sunglasses, and flying disc, because it’s about to go down!

Get Windjammers 2 on Steam if you haven’t:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1114290/Windjammers_2/

Catch us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Windjammers

https://twitter.com/Dotemu

…or Instagram and TikTok:

https://www.instagram.com/dotemugames/

https://www.tiktok.com/@dotemugames_

We also have an official website:

https://www.windjammers2.com/