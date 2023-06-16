fixed sniper targeting non existent enemy
fixed crash when xp boosters placed next to eachother
fixed crash when overload targets invalid tower
fixed ratetimer is nil crash
fixed shapeshifter causing error when pressed between rounds
bugTDX update for 16 June 2023
update 9
Changed files in this update