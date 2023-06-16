 Skip to content

bugTDX update for 16 June 2023

update 9

Share · View all patches · Build 11488139 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fixed sniper targeting non existent enemy
fixed crash when xp boosters placed next to eachother
fixed crash when overload targets invalid tower
fixed ratetimer is nil crash
fixed shapeshifter causing error when pressed between rounds

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2336161 Depot 2336161
  • Loading history…
