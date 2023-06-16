Version 2.2.10 : Optimisations and minor stuff

- General : Optimisations for reduced memory and GPU memory usage.
- Career : Cosmetic change for tourney box colors in calendar when a mod is installed.
- Error report : Added Win32 error code when a failed file operation occurs.
