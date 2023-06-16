Update 100: The Alpha Guard

Share · View all patches · Build 11488121 · Last edited 16 June 2023 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy



We want to thank all of you for your support during EFAS’ development. A big thanks to our OGs, who have been working very hard on testing pre-release versions and helped us fix many severe issues so that each official version can be as high-quality as possible.

In the Alpha 100, each one of you will be able to get through the main quest, a VIP pass to unlock the Alpha 100’s Premium Battle Pass. By using it (right-click on the item in your backpack), you can unlock a 15-day battle pass buff and permanently obtain the Alpha 100 version’s exclusive commemorative Exosuit and FAMAS Assault Rifle Skin!

15-day buff details:

• Probability of crafting higher-quality equipment +5%

• Experience gained in combat +50%

• Proficiency experience gained +50%

• Credits gained +50%

• Maintenance costs - 50%

• Auction house transaction tax - 50%

Patch Note

New Features

Galaxy Map

2 New areas to explore: New Ares, and New Prometheus

UI

New Crafting and Upgrade UI (Press C to open)

New Purchase and Sell UI

New daily mission reward chests Complete missions to progress and unlock daily rewards (resets at midnight) Unclaimed rewards can be claimed the following day too



Missions

Lots of new missions

Battle

New Hatchery Excavation Map (you need to defend the excavator against PEM assaults)

Battle Pass

New Battle Pass (June 17 to June 29)

Changes & Optimizations

UI

New icons

Ui interaction optimization

Hovering with the mouse over has now a visual effect

You can now use the mouse to change, equip and unequip equipment

Added W/S shortcuts to switch between vertical tabs and Q/E to switch between horizontal tabs

Mining and Recycling now won't trigger a popup

Updated the fleet movement and fuel tutorial video

Exchange UI can now be opened close to the captain's chair

Clicking on the items in the Logbook, Crafting, and Upgrade UI now opens a popup with more detailed information

Proficiency UI You can now check the details of locked proficiencies You can now switch between proficiencies while checking the detailed information

The New Los Angeles area has been renamed to Terra, the New Los Angeles colony has been removed, and the New Los Angeles missions are now available in the Urslan area.

Missions

Business Intel-type missions are now Dailies

Journey to the core: now triggers a Hatchery Excavation battle with PEMs

Labor Migration: The battle will now start automatically after taking the mission, and the enemies are now Kerhalens

Battle

Enemy fleets will proactively attack when traveling through high-risk zones (Urslan as of now)

Failing against NPC fleets, merchant fleets, and space stations no longer sends you to prison

Removed knockback effect from most of the AI

Defensive troops are now immune to knockback

Added a special attack to the FAMAS Simian Boss Every 3 to 5 attacks, the Boss will spawn explosive barrels in a 50 meters area around him. Those barrels will explode after a 10s CD (being in the explosion range awards you with cookies! Trust me, I would NEVER lie about this!!).

Stackable buffs now show the current number of stacks

Reduced the size of enemy health bars

Balance