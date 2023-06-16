Update 100: The Alpha Guard

We want to thank all of you for your support during EFAS’ development. A big thanks to our OGs, who have been working very hard on testing pre-release versions and helped us fix many severe issues so that each official version can be as high-quality as possible.
In the Alpha 100, each one of you will be able to get through the main quest, a VIP pass to unlock the Alpha 100’s Premium Battle Pass. By using it (right-click on the item in your backpack), you can unlock a 15-day battle pass buff and permanently obtain the Alpha 100 version’s exclusive commemorative Exosuit and FAMAS Assault Rifle Skin!
15-day buff details:
• Probability of crafting higher-quality equipment +5%
• Experience gained in combat +50%
• Proficiency experience gained +50%
• Credits gained +50%
• Maintenance costs - 50%
• Auction house transaction tax - 50%
Patch Note
New Features
Galaxy Map
- 2 New areas to explore: New Ares, and New Prometheus
UI
-
New Crafting and Upgrade UI (Press C to open)
-
New Purchase and Sell UI
-
New daily mission reward chests
- Complete missions to progress and unlock daily rewards (resets at midnight)
- Unclaimed rewards can be claimed the following day too
Missions
- Lots of new missions
Battle
- New Hatchery Excavation Map (you need to defend the excavator against PEM assaults)
Battle Pass
- New Battle Pass (June 17 to June 29)
Changes & Optimizations
UI
-
New icons
-
Ui interaction optimization
-
Hovering with the mouse over has now a visual effect
-
You can now use the mouse to change, equip and unequip equipment
-
Added W/S shortcuts to switch between vertical tabs and Q/E to switch between horizontal tabs
-
Mining and Recycling now won't trigger a popup
-
Updated the fleet movement and fuel tutorial video
-
Exchange UI can now be opened close to the captain's chair
-
Clicking on the items in the Logbook, Crafting, and Upgrade UI now opens a popup with more detailed information
-
Proficiency UI
- You can now check the details of locked proficiencies
- You can now switch between proficiencies while checking the detailed information
-
The New Los Angeles area has been renamed to Terra, the New Los Angeles colony has been removed, and the New Los Angeles missions are now available in the Urslan area.
Missions
- Business Intel-type missions are now Dailies
- Journey to the core: now triggers a Hatchery Excavation battle with PEMs
- Labor Migration: The battle will now start automatically after taking the mission, and the enemies are now Kerhalens
Battle
-
Enemy fleets will proactively attack when traveling through high-risk zones (Urslan as of now)
-
Failing against NPC fleets, merchant fleets, and space stations no longer sends you to prison
-
Removed knockback effect from most of the AI
-
Defensive troops are now immune to knockback
-
Added a special attack to the FAMAS Simian Boss
- Every 3 to 5 attacks, the Boss will spawn explosive barrels in a 50 meters area around him. Those barrels will explode after a 10s CD (being in the explosion range awards you with cookies! Trust me, I would NEVER lie about this!!).
-
Stackable buffs now show the current number of stacks
-
Reduced the size of enemy health bars
Balance
-
You can now get a selective materials chest when beating Pirates, NPC fleets, and patrol fleets that are above level 11
-
You can now trade troops, ships, and vehicles in the auction house
-
While traveling in the refueling range, your fleet doesn't consume fuel anymore
-
White quality equipment and weapons can now have affixes
-
The names of the armor sets have been adjusted to Assault, Tactical, and Defensive to reflect their usage better.
-
Strengthening equipment and weapons will now increase their power value
-
Experience required to level up above level 8 has been increased
-
Experience required to level up Armor, Ships, and Vehicles proficiencies has been increased
-
Different areas now sell items of different qualities
- Terra and New Paris sell standard-quality materials
- New Tokyo-3, Serina, and Chijin sell fine-quality materials
- Ares, Prometheus, and Ironfall, sell rare-quality materials
