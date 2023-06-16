Enhance your fighting style with Shiftstones!

Attention all RUMBLE Fighters!

A new game update has been released, bringing RUMBLE up to version 0.3!

The first batch of Shiftstones is here!

Version 0.3 marks the introduction of Shiftstones, which are colorful gems that all possess unique powers. By wearing them on your hands, you can use the power of these gems and turn them into abilities! Since you have two hands, that means you can use two Shiftstones at a time, so you might want to combine two that work together well!

Currently there is a total of 8 Shiftstones you can choose from:

VIGOR STONE

The Vigor Stone will passively give you back 1 HP every 15 seconds. This means that it can be used to great effect when you have a defensive playstyle. Note that your HP will never exceed the maximum of 20.

GUARD STONE

The Guard Stone grants you the Active Guard ability, which is essentially a new move! By assuming the Guard pose, you can block attacks that come in from the front. Blocked attacks will deal 1 less damage, and knockback taken from blocked attacks is also reduced. Since Disc structures generally only hit for 1 point of damage, you negate all damage from Discs while blocking! Structures like Walls however will still hit you pretty hard, even if you successfully blocked the attack.

FLOW STONE

The Flow Stone allows you to use either a Dash or a Jump once after leaving the ground! This means that you can change your movement direction in mid-air with an aerial Dash, or that you can halt your fall and gain more height with an aerial Jump! It's great for mixing up your landing, or getting out of harms way after a poorly timed Jump.

STUBBORN STONE

The Stubborn Stone is quite simple, when you have it slotted into one of your Shiftstone Sockets it passively reduces the knockback you take from all attacks. Great for if you want to prevent yourself from getting thrown out of the arena, or even just don't like getting knocked around all that much.

CHARGE STONE

The Charge Stone enhances your Hold move. When you have Hold active on a structure for 1 second or longer, the potency of the next force-modifier applied to it will be drastically increased. For example, using Straight after the Charge Stone has done its thing will almost double the power behind your punch! Great for reaching faraway opponents with heavier structures, without the need for advanced combos.

VOLATILE STONE

When you have the Volatile Stone active, explosions that come from your Explode move have a lot more power behind them. With this Shiftstone you can use explosions to launch other structures at substantial speeds, or to throw your opponent out of the ring when they're much closer to the center of the arena than before.

SURGE STONE

The effects of the Surge Stone only activate when you only have 5 or less HP remaining. When you do, every hit you land on your opponent will deal 1 additional point of damage. It's a great comeback tool that can really turn the tide if used effectively. Beware the discs that hit for 2 points of damage.

ADAMANT STONE

Like the Surge Stone, the Adamant Stone's effects also only come into play when you have 5 or less HP remaining. Once this condition has been met, the Adamant stone will subtract 1 point of incoming damage every time you get hit, meaning you're essentially Disc-proof!

As mentioned above, you can use 2 Shiftstones at the same time, so be sure to experiment plenty with all kinds of Shiftstone combinations! More Shiftstones will be added to the game as we keep updating it, so you can look forward to all kinds of cool effects coming later on.

So, what's next?

In the weeks after this update has gone live, we'll spend some time working on stability, while also fixing some of the more commonly reported bugs. We primarily use our feedback page to gauge which issues are currently bothering you all the most, which can be found via this link: https://feedback.bucketheadentertainment.com/bug-reports

So if there are any issues with the game you'd like to see fixed soon, please either create a new post if nobody has reported it yet, or upvote an existing one in case they have.

Then, Character Customization!

The next big update will feature complete character customization. You'll be able to customize your entire battle suit, as well as your face and to some extent your body. There won't be a lot of cosmetics when it first releases, but more will be added later on when we've finished development on our progression overhaul.

This progression overhaul will allow you to earn a form of currency that can't be purchased with real-life money in any way, that you can freely spend on whatever cosmetics you want most. There will also be cosmetics you can't spend your currency on, but are instead earned by doing cool things.

We also have some changes to the world visuals in the works, which will simultaneously make the game look prettier and provide a small boost to performance.

That's all we have to share for today, we hope you'll enjoy playing with Shiftstones, and look forward to what's to come!

_

RUMBLE Version 0.3 Patch Notes

CHANGES

Shiftstones have been added to the game.

FIXES

Fixed a bug where performing Straight and Uppercut in rapid succession would not unground the target structure.

_