Better throwing V0.0.52

On the Valve Index the throwing was good while running at 120hz. But streaming on the PICO 4 72Hz gave really inconsistent throws. With this being the main gameplay mechanic its a little embarrassing ːsteamfacepalmː.

The throwing should now be improved on all devices. To feel more natural, and suffer less from wrong input values. Headsets like the Valve Index will still be the best experience, because there is more accurate tracking data available. But expecting to throw far and the block just landing in front of your feet should now be a thing of the past for all devices.

There is still some room for improvement in the data analysis side of this, but its already a big step up. Enjoy!

Edit: It seems the first level is a bit too dark, turn off the glowing block in the settings room. This will make all levels brighter (it disables a post processing effect that balances the colors, but also disables the bloom that is in the explosions).