Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf update for 16 June 2023

2.5 Update is finally here!

Build 11487871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I know this one has been beyond a long time coming, but the latest update to the game is finally here with my sincere apologies for taking so long!

Implemented a new Hit Detection system so claw attacks will register more effectively
Fixed the glitch where you can't kill the Hillbilly - Steam Achievement should be achievable
Added a Level Unlock System. You now need to reach a minimum high score before you can play the next level!
Game Pauses when opening the menu
Added a new Credit Screen
Added a close button for the "How To Play" guide so you're not forced to watch completely

