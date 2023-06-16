2.5 Update is finally here!

I know this one has been beyond a long time coming, but the latest update to the game is finally here with my sincere apologies for taking so long!

Implemented a new Hit Detection system so claw attacks will register more effectively

Fixed the glitch where you can't kill the Hillbilly - Steam Achievement should be achievable

Added a Level Unlock System. You now need to reach a minimum high score before you can play the next level!

Game Pauses when opening the menu

Added a new Credit Screen

Added a close button for the "How To Play" guide so you're not forced to watch completely