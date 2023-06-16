 Skip to content

VR Giants update for 16 June 2023

Added Rewatching Intro & Fixed Intro Subtitles for some Languages

  • Previously missing letters are now shown in Russian, Ukrainian and Asian Languages
  • Intro replays if no sheep was collected, and "Rewatch Intro" button is added to main menu

