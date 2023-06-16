 Skip to content

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 16 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Adapt to fix the battle part UI in the wide screen scale
  2. Newly added the function of marking the enemy, which can be marked and sustained for a period of time after staring at the enemy
  3. Improved refresh logic for exploration and encounter missions
  4. Weapon swaps other than shotguns will not be aimed off
  5. Increased the reload speed of the double-barreled shotgun
  6. The collider of the building ruins was repaired
  7. Enhanced listening ability so that players can hear enemies even when they are hidden
  8. Increased the weight of the animal to prevent the doll system from flying too far
  9. Increased the number of parts you can get for Skirmish battles
    I will continue to work hard, thank you for your support! Have a nice day

