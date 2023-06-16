BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-16
- Adapt to fix the battle part UI in the wide screen scale
- Newly added the function of marking the enemy, which can be marked and sustained for a period of time after staring at the enemy
- Improved refresh logic for exploration and encounter missions
- Weapon swaps other than shotguns will not be aimed off
- Increased the reload speed of the double-barreled shotgun
- The collider of the building ruins was repaired
- Enhanced listening ability so that players can hear enemies even when they are hidden
- Increased the weight of the animal to prevent the doll system from flying too far
- Increased the number of parts you can get for Skirmish battles
I will continue to work hard, thank you for your support! Have a nice day
Changed files in this update