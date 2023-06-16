Starting Beta 0.9 today

Hello!

Today mark the begining of the Beta for 0.9, as usual, expect a broken and half finished update, that will be worked on for the next 3 to 5 weeks

You can join the game discord and look into the "beta-announcements" Channel for the beta code.

I know my preview post about drop-chance based on level received mixed review having people like this change and other dislike, however, to get proper data on the changes, it'll be keep into the beta for now.

It's likely to be moved to hero-soul difficulty only if increase the difficulty of the game too greatly.

This Beta also has a lot of placeholder content, like the balance on 4th zone of C-rank difficulty is not made as it just contain placeholder enemies.

As this update change a lot of thing regarding balance, I advice to create new profile, this will also greatly help me properly balance the game.

If you find any situation too hard, precise the situation, your card, and the stage you were at

just saying "game is too hard" is not gonna help me make it easier in any way.

Improved performance when a huge amount of visual effect happen

This will allow for future implementation of DLSS 2.0 And FSR 1.0

Majors Change

(Experimental) Card Drop-rate now change as you gain level, Low rarity card are much more common at low level but high rarity card become much rarer at high level

Added more requirements to many soul-cards, this should help player have the build they are aiming for more easily (You can check the requirements for card in the Soul-card list by clicking on the cards)

Placeholder C-rank work (Enemy are placeholder, visual are unfinished, and boss is missing)

Unfinished alternative zone to Forest zone (Visual are unfinished and enemy are for now just the same as the Forest zone)

Improved Bosses

Bosses now has an healthbar

Bosses now has an intro (can be skipped by pressing Escape, space or Enter key (A button/start button on gamepad))

Bosses are now more clearly put in multiple phases

Bosses now has an healthbar Bosses now has an intro (can be skipped by pressing Escape, space or Enter key (A button/start button on gamepad)) Bosses are now more clearly put in multiple phases Rework of the Necromancer

Now cut into 3 distinct phase, between each phase, he'll go into a "fly" mode where he can't be targeted, you either have to activate the magic circle to bring him down, or survive for long enough.

First phase will be focused on the necro-mancer attacking ability for the player to get used to it's attack pattern.

Starting on second phase he'll summon skeleton soldier to help him.

Third phase will bring improved ability for the necromancer as well as the ability to cast and move at the same time

Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase

Now cut into 3 distinct phase, between each phase, he'll go into a "fly" mode where he can't be targeted, you either have to activate the magic circle to bring him down, or survive for long enough. First phase will be focused on the necro-mancer attacking ability for the player to get used to it's attack pattern. Starting on second phase he'll summon skeleton soldier to help him. Third phase will bring improved ability for the necromancer as well as the ability to cast and move at the same time Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase Rework of the Worm boss

Did a major refactorisation on how the boss work as it was the oldest boss, and the most outdated code-wise

Update into the new boss format, cut into 4 dinstinct phase.

Gain a lot of defence during his burried phase

On D-rank+, his spit ability got updated, he also spit dangerous zone arround him during his second "burried-phase"

On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, summon spike from underground, be careful where you walk!

On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, create quicksand zone, slowing down your movement

On C-rank+ he can also summon spitter worm to help him during phase 2 and phase 3//

Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase

Did a major refactorisation on how the boss work as it was the oldest boss, and the most outdated code-wise Update into the new boss format, cut into 4 dinstinct phase. Gain a lot of defence during his burried phase On D-rank+, his spit ability got updated, he also spit dangerous zone arround him during his second "burried-phase" On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, summon spike from underground, be careful where you walk! On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, create quicksand zone, slowing down your movement On C-rank+ he can also summon spitter worm to help him during phase 2 and phase 3// Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase Slight rework of the Shaman

On D-rank+, Gain a buff ability to buff entity around him

On C-rank+, Gain a new attack ability.

On D-rank+, Gain a buff ability to buff entity around him On C-rank+, Gain a new attack ability. New stat : Defence Shredding - how much of your defence piercing permanently increase the damage a monster take (was previous a value locked at 10%)

Changes

Knockback of enemy capped at twice their movement speed (only to 100% when the knockback is negative)

Slighty changed how pike collision are working to try at improving performances

Slighty increased Cave boss stage brightness, also increased survivors mode cave brightness

Dash improvement

also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash

movement speed also increase dash speed

also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash movement speed also increase dash speed Death Aura talent tick-rate increase nerf (actually a buff since it wasn't applied before)

Ice Spirit rework - slow down now scale with the level of the card.

Balance changes to monster in zone 2 (Vulture health was way too low, Cactus health too high)

Castle health bonus increased from 25 to 40

Reduced Gold Coin pick-up objective requirement scaling from zone

Seven sin achievement now unlock broken demon horn card

Flesh tweak

Max level increased from 1 to 2

Base health increased from 150 to 200

Corruption increase from 1 to 3

Max level increased from 1 to 2 Base health increased from 150 to 200 Corruption increase from 1 to 3 Lunatic tweak

Max level increased from 1 to 2

Base damage increased from 4 to 6

Defense piercing multiplier increased from 5 to 6

Now also increase area size by 15%

Base corruption increased from 5 to 10

made an overall reduction to damage multiplier

Accumulation Change

Reduced AttackSpeed penatly from 15% to 7.5%

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125

Reduced AttackSpeed penatly from 15% to 7.5% Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125 Recursion Change

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1

Increased max level from 4 to 5

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1 Increased max level from 4 to 5 Armor-less Change

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35

Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75

Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35 Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75 God wrath Change

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8%

Increase max level from 4 to 5

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8% Increase max level from 4 to 5 Aiming Change

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5%

Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5% Size Up Change

reduced damage multiplier from +5% to +3%

New Soul-cards

Candle - uncommon | + 0.1 base purification, x1.1 experience multiplier

Blood Candle - Rare | +0.5 base purification, x0.9 purification multiplier, +10% corruption multiplier

Vile Coin - Rare | +10% gold gain, x0.95 purification, +1 base corruption

Cursed blade - Rare | +15% damage multiplier, x0.95 purification multiplier, +3 base corruption

Flesh Armor - Rare | +10% armor multiplier, +10% health multiplier, +2 base corruption

Black Wing - Rare | +15% Move speed, +1 Dash charge, x0.9 purification multiplier, +5 base corruption

Broken demon horn - Ascended | + 50% damage multiplier, +150 base Health, x0.5 health regen, + 20 base corruption, x 0.90 experience multiplier

Holy Conversion - Ascended | Convert 4/6/8/10% of your corruption into Damage (at 10% ratio), Health (at 10% ratio) and Health regen (at 2% ratio)

Silk Edge - Ascended | Convert 99% of your damage into Defence piercing at 4/6/8/10% ratio.

Hemokinesis - Heroic | Increase your Defence shredding on Critical Hit by 5/10/15 %.

Acid Coating - Rare | Increase your base defence shredding by 1 %. Increase your Defence piercing by 1. Increase your base damage by 0.15

New Challenges

C-rank challenge - Armor Ban | Start with "Silk Edge" and "Armor-Less", reduce your damage by 50%,You cannot level-up Silk Edge, Banish conversion type cards | upon completion unlock "Silk Edge" card

New Achievements

"Your Corruption make them stronger" - Reach 1 Corruption - Unlock Candle

"Am I wrong?" - Reach 5 Corruption - Unlock Flesh Armor

"This definetly look wrong" - Reach 20 Corruption - Unlock Blood Candle

"They are wrong" - Reach 100 Corruption - Unlock Cursed blade

"Dangerous line" - Reach 20 Purification - Unlock Holy Conversion

"Critical Overkill" - Reach 5000% critical damage - Unlock Hemokinesis

"Armor is a suggestion" - Reach 35 Defence piercing - Unlock Acid Coating

"Armor is an illusion" - Complete "Armor Ban" challenge - Unlock Silk Edge

"Aerial superiority" - Reach 14 Move Speed - Unlock Black Wing

QoL

Added a small FX when leveling-up

Slight improvement to the Desert zone grouds material

Fixes

Summoned enemies dropping 0 xp gem instead of not dropping them at all

Optional objective being "initialized" twice, leading for example to "kill X monster" optional objective to increase the monster killed by 2 instead of 1

Death Aura talent not increasing the tick-rate

Non-elite enemy in Fang collection objective not dropping fang

Ability, reloading or manual attack activating in pause menu when pressing their key

Ouroboros Necklace Description

Modding

Breaking Changes, DamageInformation class constructor now require a defenceShredding parameters.

Breaking API change for SoulCard

Removed GetDescriptionLevelUp()

Changed how GetDescription work, it now use a level and comparisonLevel variable