Starting Beta 0.9 today

Hello!
Today mark the begining of the Beta for 0.9, as usual, expect a broken and half finished update, that will be worked on for the next 3 to 5 weeks
You can join the game discord and look into the "beta-announcements" Channel for the beta code.
I know my preview post about drop-chance based on level received mixed review having people like this change and other dislike, however, to get proper data on the changes, it'll be keep into the beta for now.
It's likely to be moved to hero-soul difficulty only if increase the difficulty of the game too greatly.
This Beta also has a lot of placeholder content, like the balance on 4th zone of C-rank difficulty is not made as it just contain placeholder enemies.
As this update change a lot of thing regarding balance, I advice to create new profile, this will also greatly help me properly balance the game.
If you find any situation too hard, precise the situation, your card, and the stage you were at
just saying "game is too hard" is not gonna help me make it easier in any way.
Update 0.8.5.0 (first 0.9 beta) Changelog
Engine Updated from Unity 2020 to Unity 2022
- Improved performance when a huge amount of visual effect happen
- This will allow for future implementation of DLSS 2.0 And FSR 1.0
Majors Change
- (Experimental) Card Drop-rate now change as you gain level, Low rarity card are much more common at low level but high rarity card become much rarer at high level
- Added more requirements to many soul-cards, this should help player have the build they are aiming for more easily (You can check the requirements for card in the Soul-card list by clicking on the cards)
- Placeholder C-rank work (Enemy are placeholder, visual are unfinished, and boss is missing)
- Unfinished alternative zone to Forest zone (Visual are unfinished and enemy are for now just the same as the Forest zone)
- Improved Bosses
Bosses now has an healthbar
Bosses now has an intro (can be skipped by pressing Escape, space or Enter key (A button/start button on gamepad))
Bosses are now more clearly put in multiple phases
- Rework of the Necromancer
Now cut into 3 distinct phase, between each phase, he'll go into a "fly" mode where he can't be targeted, you either have to activate the magic circle to bring him down, or survive for long enough.
First phase will be focused on the necro-mancer attacking ability for the player to get used to it's attack pattern.
Starting on second phase he'll summon skeleton soldier to help him.
Third phase will bring improved ability for the necromancer as well as the ability to cast and move at the same time
Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase
- Rework of the Worm boss
Did a major refactorisation on how the boss work as it was the oldest boss, and the most outdated code-wise
Update into the new boss format, cut into 4 dinstinct phase.
Gain a lot of defence during his burried phase
On D-rank+, his spit ability got updated, he also spit dangerous zone arround him during his second "burried-phase"
On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, summon spike from underground, be careful where you walk!
On C-rank+, gain new a new ability, create quicksand zone, slowing down your movement
On C-rank+ he can also summon spitter worm to help him during phase 2 and phase 3//
Defence loss from defence piercing is reset between each phase
- Slight rework of the Shaman
On D-rank+, Gain a buff ability to buff entity around him
On C-rank+, Gain a new attack ability.
- New stat : Defence Shredding - how much of your defence piercing permanently increase the damage a monster take (was previous a value locked at 10%)
Changes
- Knockback of enemy capped at twice their movement speed (only to 100% when the knockback is negative)
- Slighty changed how pike collision are working to try at improving performances
- Slighty increased Cave boss stage brightness, also increased survivors mode cave brightness
- Dash improvement
also give a 0.15sec damage immunity after the end of the dash
movement speed also increase dash speed
- Death Aura talent tick-rate increase nerf (actually a buff since it wasn't applied before)
- Ice Spirit rework - slow down now scale with the level of the card.
- Balance changes to monster in zone 2 (Vulture health was way too low, Cactus health too high)
- Castle health bonus increased from 25 to 40
- Reduced Gold Coin pick-up objective requirement scaling from zone
- Seven sin achievement now unlock broken demon horn card
- Flesh tweak
Max level increased from 1 to 2
Base health increased from 150 to 200
Corruption increase from 1 to 3
- Lunatic tweak
Max level increased from 1 to 2
Base damage increased from 4 to 6
Defense piercing multiplier increased from 5 to 6
Now also increase area size by 15%
Base corruption increased from 5 to 10
made an overall reduction to damage multiplier
- Accumulation Change
Reduced AttackSpeed penatly from 15% to 7.5%
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.25 to x1.125
- Recursion Change
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.15 to x1.1
Increased max level from 4 to 5
- Armor-less Change
Reduced Damage multiplier from x1.5 to x1.35
Increased Health multiplier from x1.5 to x1.75
- God wrath Change
Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +8%
Increase max level from 4 to 5
- Aiming Change
Reduced damage multiplier from +10% to +7.5%
- Size Up Change
reduced damage multiplier from +5% to +3%
New Soul-cards
- Candle - uncommon | + 0.1 base purification, x1.1 experience multiplier
- Blood Candle - Rare | +0.5 base purification, x0.9 purification multiplier, +10% corruption multiplier
- Vile Coin - Rare | +10% gold gain, x0.95 purification, +1 base corruption
- Cursed blade - Rare | +15% damage multiplier, x0.95 purification multiplier, +3 base corruption
- Flesh Armor - Rare | +10% armor multiplier, +10% health multiplier, +2 base corruption
- Black Wing - Rare | +15% Move speed, +1 Dash charge, x0.9 purification multiplier, +5 base corruption
- Broken demon horn - Ascended | + 50% damage multiplier, +150 base Health, x0.5 health regen, + 20 base corruption, x 0.90 experience multiplier
- Holy Conversion - Ascended | Convert 4/6/8/10% of your corruption into Damage (at 10% ratio), Health (at 10% ratio) and Health regen (at 2% ratio)
- Silk Edge - Ascended | Convert 99% of your damage into Defence piercing at 4/6/8/10% ratio.
- Hemokinesis - Heroic | Increase your Defence shredding on Critical Hit by 5/10/15 %.
- Acid Coating - Rare | Increase your base defence shredding by 1 %. Increase your Defence piercing by 1. Increase your base damage by 0.15
New Challenges
- C-rank challenge - Armor Ban | Start with "Silk Edge" and "Armor-Less", reduce your damage by 50%,You cannot level-up Silk Edge, Banish conversion type cards | upon completion unlock "Silk Edge" card
New Achievements
- "Your Corruption make them stronger" - Reach 1 Corruption - Unlock Candle
- "Am I wrong?" - Reach 5 Corruption - Unlock Flesh Armor
- "This definetly look wrong" - Reach 20 Corruption - Unlock Blood Candle
- "They are wrong" - Reach 100 Corruption - Unlock Cursed blade
- "Dangerous line" - Reach 20 Purification - Unlock Holy Conversion
- "Critical Overkill" - Reach 5000% critical damage - Unlock Hemokinesis
- "Armor is a suggestion" - Reach 35 Defence piercing - Unlock Acid Coating
- "Armor is an illusion" - Complete "Armor Ban" challenge - Unlock Silk Edge
- "Aerial superiority" - Reach 14 Move Speed - Unlock Black Wing
QoL
- Added a small FX when leveling-up
- Slight improvement to the Desert zone grouds material
Fixes
- Summoned enemies dropping 0 xp gem instead of not dropping them at all
- Optional objective being "initialized" twice, leading for example to "kill X monster" optional objective to increase the monster killed by 2 instead of 1
- Death Aura talent not increasing the tick-rate
- Non-elite enemy in Fang collection objective not dropping fang
- Ability, reloading or manual attack activating in pause menu when pressing their key
- Ouroboros Necklace Description
Modding
-
Breaking Changes,
DamageInformationclass constructor now require a defenceShredding parameters.
-
Breaking API change for
SoulCard
Removed
GetDescriptionLevelUp()
Changed how
GetDescription work, it now use a
level and
comparisonLevel variable
- Enemies AI refactorisation, you can now easily add new AI for your own monsters
- Pet required DLC also has an "any" setting to make modded pet work with both pet or cat dlc
- New Event -
OnDisplayStageObjectiveText(StringValue)- Called when displaying the stage objective text to inject text (currently used for Custom boss related objectives)
- New Event -
OnFightUpdate- Called Once per frame when in fight.
- New Event -
OnCalculateCardLevelGainAtOnce- Called When determining how much level at once a card should gain when picked up (expect bug if you set it to 0)
- New Event -
OnCalculateCardMaxLevel- Called when detecting what is the max level of a card
- New Event -
OnCalculateMonsterDefenceLoss- Called before calculating the defence less of an enemy
- Refactored Training weight to no longer have anything hardcoded into the game
Changed depots in indevbeta branch