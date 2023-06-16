Hi folks,

I just released a patch that improves the overall team play experience.

Enemies that are lower than your character level are now getting scaled up to fit your character level (happens for every player in a group individually too).

That means that you can now bring your friends and even if you are level 40 you can still team up and play together while all group players will get a similiar combat-difficulty.

You can party with everyone and both of you will get drops and experience points (no matter what level difference)

I've also worked on smoothing the combat (still working on it) :-)

Have fun!