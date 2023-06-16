 Skip to content

Wordsearch Attack update for 16 June 2023

ICONic patch

Build 11487606

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The tick box panel's icon in the control menu was missing and a placeholder was being displayed instead. Created one and added it.
  • The animated icons for the control menu were missing from the packaging. Added them (including creating one for the tick box panel).
  • Made a small change to increase throttling in the opening sequence.

Changed files in this update

