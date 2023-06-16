- The tick box panel's icon in the control menu was missing and a placeholder was being displayed instead. Created one and added it.
- The animated icons for the control menu were missing from the packaging. Added them (including creating one for the tick box panel).
- Made a small change to increase throttling in the opening sequence.
Wordsearch Attack update for 16 June 2023
ICONic patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
