Innkeeper's Basement update for 16 June 2023

Hotfix 0.26a - released!

Build 11487603

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers!

Besides a couple of bugfixes - fight with Goblin Leader should be easier now!

Changelog 0.26a:

UX:
  • Small tutorial Improvements.
Balance:
  • Goblin Leader nerf:
  • Unscaled hp regen 5->2
  • Unscaled armor regen 5->1
  • Damage buffs nerf:
  • It is no longer possible to stack the same damage buff cards like Bull’s Eye (subject to change).
Bugfixes:
  • Wisdom points should update properly now, when spent.
  • Empty pages in Grimoire no longer display.
  • Game no longer crashes in polish version of grimoire.
  • Loading an empty save no longer causes a crash.
  • It is no longer possible to be blocked during a tutorial, when we kill the elite instead of rightclicking on it.
  • Game log shows modified stats properly now.
  • Applying degen to few instances of slime after split, no longer counts towards the amount needed for Venomancer/Sculptor unlock.
  • Fixed few missing translations.
  • Fixed few places where translations are not fitting on the UI properly.
  • Fixed minor UI issues.

