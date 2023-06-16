Hotfix 0.26a - released!

Hello adventurers!
Besides a couple of bugfixes - fight with Goblin Leader should be easier now!
Changelog 0.26a:
UX:
- Small tutorial Improvements.
Balance:
- Goblin Leader nerf:
- Unscaled hp regen 5->2
- Unscaled armor regen 5->1
- Damage buffs nerf:
- It is no longer possible to stack the same damage buff cards like Bull’s Eye (subject to change).
Bugfixes:
- Wisdom points should update properly now, when spent.
- Empty pages in Grimoire no longer display.
- Game no longer crashes in polish version of grimoire.
- Loading an empty save no longer causes a crash.
- It is no longer possible to be blocked during a tutorial, when we kill the elite instead of rightclicking on it.
- Game log shows modified stats properly now.
- Applying degen to few instances of slime after split, no longer counts towards the amount needed for Venomancer/Sculptor unlock.
- Fixed few missing translations.
- Fixed few places where translations are not fitting on the UI properly.
- Fixed minor UI issues.
Changed files in this update