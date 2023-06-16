 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Retro Commander update for 16 June 2023

Update 2.10.85 - Campaign Chapter 07 & Battle Map 04

Share · View all patches · Build 11487566 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Campaign Chapter 07: for now the final chapter of Agent Johnson's story!
  • Battle Map 04: added as downloadable map featuring a "Battle Royale" scenario.
  • Battle Map 02: Random Continental Scenario 2 vs. the AI.
  • Added Security Robo: security robo added that can shoot bullets.
  • Added In-Game '66': 66 now with in-game graphic as part "Security Robo" (with his builder head).
  • Added to Tech Tree: "Weaponized Robots" technology added which allows building of security robos.
  • Missile Defense: now listed under "Defense" (not "Infrastructure").
  • Missile Defense: increased firing detection (so they don't miss incoming nukes).
  • Attack: attack against hosted units removed (for performance).
  • Commando Robot (+Assault Robot): now rotating to attack target.
  • Commando Robot: reduced strength of Photon weapons by 50% (balancing).
  • Barge & Troop Transport Balancing: slightly stronger against torpedoes, so they cannot be destroyed that quickly.
  • Agent Johnson: has a gun and can shoot now.
  • Robo Dog: updated graphics and "energy" animation during melee attacks.
  • Old Table /w Computer: graphics updated.
  • Mayan Cave: floor graphics for Mayan cave added (in addition to regular cave).
  • Photon Weapons: animation is more subtle now.
  • Danger Zone Indicator: there is now an indicator on the map showing when an imminent nuke or orbital attack is expected!
  • Satellite Attacks: delayed by 4 seconds showing a danger zone indicator on the map.
  • Research Center: building a research center is now disabled when research is not available in a scenario/mission.
  • AI: updated to allow "Battle Royale" planning (needs fine-tuning).
  • AI: Research Center now being built with lower priority.
  • AI: limiting structures to be built even if they were researched (more focused).
  • AI: updated to also do larger-scale attacks with more troops (limited to higher level AI).
  • AI: sniper-type attack added.
  • Tutorial: the advanced mission tutorial now also explains how to conduct research.
  • Reload Bar: each unit that shoots nukes now shows a reload bar until we can shoot again.
  • UI: if we open loot crates and obtain income, it is now written in larger text, to make it clear as to what actually happened.
  • UI: mini map now showing objects that are being deconstructed.
  • Sound FX: addition sound FX for Agent Johnson!
  • Sync. Bugfix: joining a multiplayer game that would then autostart because it became full, would result in the AI being out of sync (the AI did not properly move).
  • Sound FX: effect added for non-dual turret bullet guns.
  • Modding: animator for animated images/etc. now directly available in modding editor via "Tool"-menu.
  • Modding: option to set a trigger condition for a certain research to have been reached.
  • Modding: editor now allows removing hosted units when editing/viewing a unit (via [Remove] button).
  • Modding: updated the modding manual in-game to describe the various component parameters that are used when defining a map object.
  • Formatting: support for monospaced texts integrated (ASCII only). Code tags "{MONO}" which is new, and "{CODE}" which is now working.
  • Formatting: support for color multiplication inside a text when using {TINT:...|M}.
  • Disabling AI: rated games require the AI to be enabled in multiplayer games for balancing reasons. If the AI option is disabled, a game needs to be set to non-rated.
  • Release History: now shown within the game via settings screen under "History".
  • Release/Latest: the latest release information is now shown if you are running a new version and there is versioning information available.
  • Announcement Board: moved the announcement link data to a different table, so announcement will appear blank/different until everyone has the latest version.
  • Announcement for New Releases: the announcements for the latest update are now auto-generated for both the player and moderator walls.
  • Clan Owners: owners cannot expel or change privileges of other owners.
  • Clan Owners: owners can now leave the clans if there's another owner on the clan.
  • Clan Owners: owners cannot leave the clan if there are other players and there is no other owner. They need to designate another owner before leaving.
  • Clan Owners: owners leaving the clan and being the last members means the clan will get deleted after a confirmation.
  • Tutorial: popup added to the intro mission, which offers to go directly to the advanced tutorial mission.
  • Fullscreen Mode: auto-fullscreen mode at startup when run via Steam (unless it's not the first time you run the game).
  • Sound FX: max. simultaneous sound FX increased to 64 (from 32) to make sure all relevant ones can be played.
  • Cutscene Music: the music volume for cutscenes can now be adjusted manually.
  • Settings: option to enable or disabled handicaps by default in newly created games (rather than manually adjusting them every time).
  • Chat Bans: moderator accounts cannot be banned from the chat by regular players (e.g. that created a game).
  • Moderator Email: now available via the "Moderators" group profile!
  • Manual: In-Game FAQ updated to let everyone know that randomly banning players in the chat goes against the fair-play policy amongst other.
  • Language: font updated with additional glyphs for rendering.
  • Language: re-formatted instructions for translations, API access, modding and such.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Performance: minor performance improvements.
  • Maintenance: news DB & I/O removed as it isn't used anymore.
  • Maintenance: improved compression for main font file (about 35% smaller).
  • Maintenance: WebGL's gdx-teavm updated to 1.0.0-b5 (teavm 0.9.0-dev-4).
  • Maintenance: WebSockets updated to Draft 6455.
  • Maintenance: Jetty updated to 9.4.51.
  • Maintenance: Steam SDK updated to 1.57.
  • Maintenance: steamworks4j library update to 1.10.0-SNAPSHOT (latest 2023-06-04).
  • Maintenance: using getAuthTicketForWebApi() for login on Steam.
  • Maintenance: Droid login functionality upgraded from 20.4.0 to 20.5.0.
  • Maintenance: Droid AppCompat version updated to 1.6.1 (from 1.2.0).
  • Maintenance: Google Play Billing library upgraded to 6.0.0 (from 5.0.0).
  • Maintenance: disabling registration on server during automated lab-tests (e.g. Firebase).
  • Maintenance: partly updated logging and development mode.
  • Bugfix: matter amount show if greater than '0' even if map building is disabled (fixed bug in Chapter 02/Mission 01).
  • Bugfix: the tutorial is now also marked as completed even if not all steps have been completed, as long as the final task was successful.
  • Bugfix: skipping ahead in advanced tutorial when the aircrafts are loaded into the carrier (to prevent a stuck tutorial mission).
  • Bugfix: improved handling when a music file is not found (we check for file beforehand).
  • Bugfix: Popup with who vs. who info at start of game would not always been shown in multiplayer matches (if we were synced too far ahead).
  • Bugfix: setting a rally point to e.g. a ship, that is/would move out of reach would result in the unit get suck in a factory.
  • Bugfix: selecting monospaced font keeps the text monospaced (e.g. admin terminal).
  • Bugfix: platforms without monospaced font would show monospaced text blank (instead of the default font).
  • Bugfix: Battle Royale objective didn't remove objects in doomed area.
  • Bugfix: Battle Royale objective declared the wrong player to be the winner.
  • Bugfix: cutting long country names in statistics (so they don't overflow to next line).
  • Bugfix: WebSocket connection didn't properly work (wrong wrapper chosen on LIVE-server).
  • Bugfix: Quick Join games weren't working (due to nested transaction error).
  • Bugfix: Permissions fix for latest Android SDK version 33 (should now be able to select images).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when viewing hittable object information and the object was changed.
  • Bugfix Crashes: trying to move a non-movable object via squad movement.
  • Bugfix Crashes: re-try starting the application with OpenGL ES 2.0 ANGLE ON or OFF (if the other method fails and the application crashes).
  • Bugfix Crashes: making sure the game doesn't crash if the game had an old icon-array but new code (array out of index exception).
  • Bugfix Crashes: game would crash on Droid when the achievements client couldn't be initialized at startup.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when loading a newer map with an oder version of the game.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when exiting a multiplayer match and the UI polls the networking the disposed networking interface yet again.
  • Bugfix Crashes: making sure we don't open the user popup if there is no logged-in user.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when tournament advancement status could not be determined, i.e. 'null'.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when the monospaced font could not be loaded (continuing without).
  • Bugfix Crashes: removed "installscript_osx.vdf" from the Steam binary because it has become obsolete and some stuff was causing problems on Mac OS M1/M2 (symlink)!
  • Bugfix Crashes: Universal Binaries for Mac OS should now work on both AMD64 and ARM64 (M1, M2) architectures.

Changed files in this update

Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
  • Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link