Update 2.10.85 - Campaign Chapter 07 & Battle Map 04

- Campaign Chapter 07: for now the final chapter of Agent Johnson's story!
- Battle Map 04: added as downloadable map featuring a "Battle Royale" scenario.
- Battle Map 02: Random Continental Scenario 2 vs. the AI.
- Added Security Robo: security robo added that can shoot bullets.
- Added In-Game '66': 66 now with in-game graphic as part "Security Robo" (with his builder head).
- Added to Tech Tree: "Weaponized Robots" technology added which allows building of security robos.
- Missile Defense: now listed under "Defense" (not "Infrastructure").
- Missile Defense: increased firing detection (so they don't miss incoming nukes).
- Attack: attack against hosted units removed (for performance).
- Commando Robot (+Assault Robot): now rotating to attack target.
- Commando Robot: reduced strength of Photon weapons by 50% (balancing).
- Barge & Troop Transport Balancing: slightly stronger against torpedoes, so they cannot be destroyed that quickly.
- Agent Johnson: has a gun and can shoot now.
- Robo Dog: updated graphics and "energy" animation during melee attacks.
- Old Table /w Computer: graphics updated.
- Mayan Cave: floor graphics for Mayan cave added (in addition to regular cave).
- Photon Weapons: animation is more subtle now.
- Danger Zone Indicator: there is now an indicator on the map showing when an imminent nuke or orbital attack is expected!
- Satellite Attacks: delayed by 4 seconds showing a danger zone indicator on the map.
- Research Center: building a research center is now disabled when research is not available in a scenario/mission.
- AI: updated to allow "Battle Royale" planning (needs fine-tuning).
- AI: Research Center now being built with lower priority.
- AI: limiting structures to be built even if they were researched (more focused).
- AI: updated to also do larger-scale attacks with more troops (limited to higher level AI).
- AI: sniper-type attack added.
- Tutorial: the advanced mission tutorial now also explains how to conduct research.
- Reload Bar: each unit that shoots nukes now shows a reload bar until we can shoot again.
- UI: if we open loot crates and obtain income, it is now written in larger text, to make it clear as to what actually happened.
- UI: mini map now showing objects that are being deconstructed.
- Sound FX: addition sound FX for Agent Johnson!
- Sync. Bugfix: joining a multiplayer game that would then autostart because it became full, would result in the AI being out of sync (the AI did not properly move).
- Sound FX: effect added for non-dual turret bullet guns.
- Modding: animator for animated images/etc. now directly available in modding editor via "Tool"-menu.
- Modding: option to set a trigger condition for a certain research to have been reached.
- Modding: editor now allows removing hosted units when editing/viewing a unit (via [Remove] button).
- Modding: updated the modding manual in-game to describe the various component parameters that are used when defining a map object.
- Formatting: support for monospaced texts integrated (ASCII only). Code tags "{MONO}" which is new, and "{CODE}" which is now working.
- Formatting: support for color multiplication inside a text when using {TINT:...|M}.
- Disabling AI: rated games require the AI to be enabled in multiplayer games for balancing reasons. If the AI option is disabled, a game needs to be set to non-rated.
- Release History: now shown within the game via settings screen under "History".
- Release/Latest: the latest release information is now shown if you are running a new version and there is versioning information available.
- Announcement Board: moved the announcement link data to a different table, so announcement will appear blank/different until everyone has the latest version.
- Announcement for New Releases: the announcements for the latest update are now auto-generated for both the player and moderator walls.
- Clan Owners: owners cannot expel or change privileges of other owners.
- Clan Owners: owners can now leave the clans if there's another owner on the clan.
- Clan Owners: owners cannot leave the clan if there are other players and there is no other owner. They need to designate another owner before leaving.
- Clan Owners: owners leaving the clan and being the last members means the clan will get deleted after a confirmation.
- Tutorial: popup added to the intro mission, which offers to go directly to the advanced tutorial mission.
- Fullscreen Mode: auto-fullscreen mode at startup when run via Steam (unless it's not the first time you run the game).
- Sound FX: max. simultaneous sound FX increased to 64 (from 32) to make sure all relevant ones can be played.
- Cutscene Music: the music volume for cutscenes can now be adjusted manually.
- Settings: option to enable or disabled handicaps by default in newly created games (rather than manually adjusting them every time).
- Chat Bans: moderator accounts cannot be banned from the chat by regular players (e.g. that created a game).
- Moderator Email: now available via the "Moderators" group profile!
- Manual: In-Game FAQ updated to let everyone know that randomly banning players in the chat goes against the fair-play policy amongst other.
- Language: font updated with additional glyphs for rendering.
- Language: re-formatted instructions for translations, API access, modding and such.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Performance: minor performance improvements.
- Maintenance: news DB & I/O removed as it isn't used anymore.
- Maintenance: improved compression for main font file (about 35% smaller).
- Maintenance: WebGL's gdx-teavm updated to 1.0.0-b5 (teavm 0.9.0-dev-4).
- Maintenance: WebSockets updated to Draft 6455.
- Maintenance: Jetty updated to 9.4.51.
- Maintenance: Steam SDK updated to 1.57.
- Maintenance: steamworks4j library update to 1.10.0-SNAPSHOT (latest 2023-06-04).
- Maintenance: using getAuthTicketForWebApi() for login on Steam.
- Maintenance: Droid login functionality upgraded from 20.4.0 to 20.5.0.
- Maintenance: Droid AppCompat version updated to 1.6.1 (from 1.2.0).
- Maintenance: Google Play Billing library upgraded to 6.0.0 (from 5.0.0).
- Maintenance: disabling registration on server during automated lab-tests (e.g. Firebase).
- Maintenance: partly updated logging and development mode.
- Bugfix: matter amount show if greater than '0' even if map building is disabled (fixed bug in Chapter 02/Mission 01).
- Bugfix: the tutorial is now also marked as completed even if not all steps have been completed, as long as the final task was successful.
- Bugfix: skipping ahead in advanced tutorial when the aircrafts are loaded into the carrier (to prevent a stuck tutorial mission).
- Bugfix: improved handling when a music file is not found (we check for file beforehand).
- Bugfix: Popup with who vs. who info at start of game would not always been shown in multiplayer matches (if we were synced too far ahead).
- Bugfix: setting a rally point to e.g. a ship, that is/would move out of reach would result in the unit get suck in a factory.
- Bugfix: selecting monospaced font keeps the text monospaced (e.g. admin terminal).
- Bugfix: platforms without monospaced font would show monospaced text blank (instead of the default font).
- Bugfix: Battle Royale objective didn't remove objects in doomed area.
- Bugfix: Battle Royale objective declared the wrong player to be the winner.
- Bugfix: cutting long country names in statistics (so they don't overflow to next line).
- Bugfix: WebSocket connection didn't properly work (wrong wrapper chosen on LIVE-server).
- Bugfix: Quick Join games weren't working (due to nested transaction error).
- Bugfix: Permissions fix for latest Android SDK version 33 (should now be able to select images).
- Bugfix Crashes: when viewing hittable object information and the object was changed.
- Bugfix Crashes: trying to move a non-movable object via squad movement.
- Bugfix Crashes: re-try starting the application with OpenGL ES 2.0 ANGLE ON or OFF (if the other method fails and the application crashes).
- Bugfix Crashes: making sure the game doesn't crash if the game had an old icon-array but new code (array out of index exception).
- Bugfix Crashes: game would crash on Droid when the achievements client couldn't be initialized at startup.
- Bugfix Crashes: when loading a newer map with an oder version of the game.
- Bugfix Crashes: when exiting a multiplayer match and the UI polls the networking the disposed networking interface yet again.
- Bugfix Crashes: making sure we don't open the user popup if there is no logged-in user.
- Bugfix Crashes: when tournament advancement status could not be determined, i.e. 'null'.
- Bugfix Crashes: when the monospaced font could not be loaded (continuing without).
- Bugfix Crashes: removed "installscript_osx.vdf" from the Steam binary because it has become obsolete and some stuff was causing problems on Mac OS M1/M2 (symlink)!
- Bugfix Crashes: Universal Binaries for Mac OS should now work on both AMD64 and ARM64 (M1, M2) architectures.
Retro Commander update for 16 June 2023
Update 2.10.85 - Campaign Chapter 07 & Battle Map 04
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Retro Commander Depot WIN64 Depot 338822
- Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot MAC64 Depot 338823
- Loading history…
Retro Commander Depot LIN64 Depot 338825
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update