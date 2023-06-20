 Skip to content

Zombie Gunship Survival update for 20 June 2023

Version 1.6.82

Version 1.6.82

Build 11487388

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our scouts warn us that the terrain is treacherous and enemies surround the targets from all sides. This new update comes with the following:
-The majority of weapons have had their stats adjusted
-Bug Fixes and System Optimisations

