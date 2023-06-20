Our scouts warn us that the terrain is treacherous and enemies surround the targets from all sides. This new update comes with the following:
-The majority of weapons have had their stats adjusted
-Bug Fixes and System Optimisations
Zombie Gunship Survival update for 20 June 2023
Version 1.6.82
