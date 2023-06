๐ŸŒŸ Version 0.20230616.1: New Buffs, Enhanced Visuals, and Squashed Bugs! ๐ŸŒŸ

Happy Friday, Keepers! We're back with yet another exciting update, version 0.20230616.1, packed with fresh content and improvements:

๐Ÿ”น New Passive Buffs - Arcane Awakening & Keeper's Vigor: Spell casting now packs an extra punch with bonus damage from Arcane Awakening, and Keeper's Vigor keeps your health ticking up over time. More power to you! ๐Ÿ’ช

๐Ÿ”น Hitbox Perfection: Both player and enemies have seen hitbox improvements for a more precise and fair battle experience. Let the accurate strikes begin! ๐ŸŽฏ

๐Ÿ”น Damage Popup Upgrade: We've made damage texts bigger and more colorful, signifying different elements. Also, critical hits will now make a stronger impact. It's all about the drama! ๐ŸŽญ

Of course, we've also been busy fixing some bugs:

๐Ÿ› Enemy Knockback Restriction: Enemies can no longer be knocked back outside the area. We're keeping the fight fair and square!

๐Ÿ› Wall-Dashing Bug: Dashing through walls? Not anymore! We've fixed this to maintain the integrity of our game world.

๐Ÿ› Coin Drop Adjustment: We've fine-tuned the coin drop formula for a more balanced economy.

We're absolutely thrilled to bring you these enhancements and can't wait to hear your feedback. Keep adventuring and conquer this world together! ๐ŸŽฎ๐Ÿ•น๏ธ