🌟 Version 0.20230616.1: New Buffs, Enhanced Visuals, and Squashed Bugs! 🌟

Happy Friday, Keepers! We're back with yet another exciting update, version 0.20230616.1, packed with fresh content and improvements:

🔹 New Passive Buffs - Arcane Awakening & Keeper's Vigor: Spell casting now packs an extra punch with bonus damage from Arcane Awakening, and Keeper's Vigor keeps your health ticking up over time. More power to you! 💪

🔹 Hitbox Perfection: Both player and enemies have seen hitbox improvements for a more precise and fair battle experience. Let the accurate strikes begin! 🎯

🔹 Damage Popup Upgrade: We've made damage texts bigger and more colorful, signifying different elements. Also, critical hits will now make a stronger impact. It's all about the drama! 🎭

Of course, we've also been busy fixing some bugs:

🐛 Enemy Knockback Restriction: Enemies can no longer be knocked back outside the area. We're keeping the fight fair and square!

🐛 Wall-Dashing Bug: Dashing through walls? Not anymore! We've fixed this to maintain the integrity of our game world.

🐛 Coin Drop Adjustment: We've fine-tuned the coin drop formula for a more balanced economy.

We're absolutely thrilled to bring you these enhancements and can't wait to hear your feedback. Keep adventuring and conquer this world together! 🎮🕹️