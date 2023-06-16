What's new:
Combat Skills - Spare Tracks, Blockbusters, Dud Tricks
Language support: Japanese and Korean are supported.
Rabat Protocol:Metal Rhapsody update for 16 June 2023
Update announcement on June 16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
What's new:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2187131 Depot 2187131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update