 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rabat Protocol:Metal Rhapsody update for 16 June 2023

Update announcement on June 16

Share · View all patches · Build 11487157 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's new:
Combat Skills - Spare Tracks, Blockbusters, Dud Tricks
Language support: Japanese and Korean are supported.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2187131 Depot 2187131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link