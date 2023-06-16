CB2: PATCH 1

Yesterday we shipped a hotfix and now it’s time for the first patch of Closed Beta 2. Again, we can’t thank you enough for testing THE FINALS with us! Your feedback is invaluable and you keep helping us hone in on a ton of things that need fixing and tweaking.

The first full day of the beta saw some issues with performance and stability, and we’ve been hard at work improving the experience ahead of the weekend. Today’s patch also fixes a number of bugs and brings about a balance tweak that will make it a little bit harder for Heavy builds to bust in and steal clutch extractions.

Let’s get into it:

BUG FIXES



Performance improvements

Repaired an issue causing players on Asian servers to have issues with matchmaking and stability.

Fixed an issue where players who join a Cashout round already in progress occasionally have fewer respawn coins than they should have.

Removed an issue that incorrectly showed items in the Character customization menu as new.

Repaired a setting that prevented players from accessing the game from VPN and IME plugins.

Fixed the issue that prevented the Heavy build from using ADS on distance weapons and firing gadgets.

Repaired an issue that occasionally caused web browser crashes on game shutdown.

Added a permanent tag to the Nama Tama Halo Sticker that can be earned via the Battle pass.

Added sharper contrast to the afternoon lighting in Monaco for a more beautiful and clear experience.

BALANCES