1.2.32 Patchnotes

Hey Piracyfam!

Got a small balance tweak patch with PT-BR Translation!

Treasure Chests now drop 20-40 more gold.

Plankton, Hoboken, Bandit Pirate base HP reduced by 2 Points.

Portuguese - Brazil Translation by Lucas V Leite, Afonso B Pires, João Gabriel O.

If you have been waiting for this Translation, leave your Thanks to Lucas and his friends in the comments. Those Community members working on their own translations, such as Russian, Chinese, or other, keep me informed if you plan to share these with the Community; I can include your Translation file in the game.

Note: I am spending Summer Holidays and working on the 1.3.0 Major Version - THE NEXT ADVENTURE. This will come sometime after Summer Holidays,

If you like Pixel Piracy and want to help, consider reading Developer Message #4.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/264140/announcements/detail/3692435565215803635

Thanks, guys! Summer is going to be slow! Have a good one.