Dear mechanics!
Update 1.4.3 is out!
1.4.3
Fixed:
- Tutorial prompts for seventh tutorial Contract
- Tutorial prompts for replacable only parts
- Tutorial hint corrected for TankAnalisys menu
- Last tutorial (with test drive) has now correct hints
- The game will not spawn an extraction contract if the player did not skip tutorials or if he did not yet finish tutorial contract n.3 (the one with the extraction tutorial)
- Position of Maus reduction gears (clipping through tank back armor)
- Bug related with situation when sound effects are enabled every time after entering Extraction scenes
Added:
- Player collision for Jumbo engine inspection cover
Improved:
- Performance of occlusion culling
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
