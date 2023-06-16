Now you can play Hard Mode!

I've added a new difficulty option to the game and you can choose to play Hard Mode. Winning hard mode on each level will earn you a steam achievement and later I'll be attaching a special ability that you can unlock by beating stages on Hard Mode.



So what is Hard Mode?

All zombies have double health and do double damage.

Bosses spawn in double quantity.

Bosses only have a 25% chance of dropping a special reward

Regular zombies spawn as larger packs with each spawn wave.

Hard Mode is written at the top of the screen because you are awesome!

Good luck Choo Choo Engineers!