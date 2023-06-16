Now you can play Hard Mode!

I've added a new difficulty option to the game and you can choose to play Hard Mode. Winning hard mode on each level will earn you a steam achievement and later I'll be attaching a special ability that you can unlock by beating stages on Hard Mode.
So what is Hard Mode?
- All zombies have double health and do double damage.
- Bosses spawn in double quantity.
- Bosses only have a 25% chance of dropping a special reward
- Regular zombies spawn as larger packs with each spawn wave.
- Hard Mode is written at the top of the screen because you are awesome!
Good luck Choo Choo Engineers!
