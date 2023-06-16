 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 16 June 2023

Ver 0.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New character Cynthia's sub skill has been changed.

  • Adjusted the attack performance of character Wilda.

  • Added Steam Achievements.

  • Improved the Rush shuriken function.
    -- Removed pulling function immediately after launch

  • When data is initialized, gold is paid according to the stage progress. If you're new to the game, it's a little easier.

