New character Cynthia's sub skill has been changed.
Adjusted the attack performance of character Wilda.
Added Steam Achievements.
Improved the Rush shuriken function.
-- Removed pulling function immediately after launch
When data is initialized, gold is paid according to the stage progress. If you're new to the game, it's a little easier.
Survival Academy update for 16 June 2023
Ver 0.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
