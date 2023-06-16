6.16 Update Log V1 (Nano Disintegrator Price Change, Hit Effect Setting)

Optimization
-
Mr.Xie's Nano Disintegrator now costs 3 Naviz
-
Enemy White Effect after Hit has been added to Setting as an adjustable option. You can now disable the effect if needed.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed the bug that the game may be stuck at the loading screen
-
Fixed the bug that Lee disappears from the Mecha Room. If you have already encountered the bug, please wait until the next patch.
-
Fixed the UI distortion after watching the Damaged Tape.
If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!
