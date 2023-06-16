 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 16 June 2023

6.16 Update Log V1 (Nano Disintegrator Price Change, Hit Effect Setting)

Share · View all patches · Build 11486778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Optimization

  • Mr.Xie's Nano Disintegrator now costs 3 Naviz

  • Enemy White Effect after Hit has been added to Setting as an adjustable option. You can now disable the effect if needed.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the bug that the game may be stuck at the loading screen

  • Fixed the bug that Lee disappears from the Mecha Room. If you have already encountered the bug, please wait until the next patch.

  • Fixed the UI distortion after watching the Damaged Tape.

