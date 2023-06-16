 Skip to content

Infested Fortress update for 16 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 16th

Update Notes for Jun 16th

  • Fix problems around Hydra.
  • Some skills cannot be levelled as they do not benefit from it.
  • Fixed bug that prevented effects of skills to be applied when there was no damage involved.
  • Dwarf Hunter's Aim! only works on himself, it was too OP otherwise.
  • Minor balance changes and bug fixes.

