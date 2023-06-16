Update Notes for Jun 16th

- Fix problems around Hydra.
- Some skills cannot be levelled as they do not benefit from it.
- Fixed bug that prevented effects of skills to be applied when there was no damage involved.
- Dwarf Hunter's Aim! only works on himself, it was too OP otherwise.
- Minor balance changes and bug fixes.
